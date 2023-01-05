Democratic senators say Navy response to suicides on board aircraft carrier is unacceptable

There were "multiple mistakes" that led to three suicides within one week in April on board the USS George Washington (pictured here), Democratic senators say.

 Paul Armstrong/CNN/FILE

The Navy's response to a series of suicides on board a US aircraft carrier was unacceptable, according to two Democratic senators, who called on Navy leadership to improve the living conditions for sailors working in shipyards and provide better mental health care.

There were "multiple mistakes" that led to three suicides within one week in April on board the USS George Washington, as well as warning signs that "should have prevented" the loss of life, Sen. Chris Murphy and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, both Democrats from Connecticut, wrote in a letter to Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro.

