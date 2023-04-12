California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign -- a rare instance of a lawmaker urging a member of their own party to step down from Congress.

"It's time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people," Khanna said Wednesday on Twitter.

CNN's Ted Barrett and Lauren Fox contributed.

