Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland announced on Wednesday that he has a "serious but curable form of cancer" and will begin outpatient treatment.

In a statement, Raskin said, "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer. I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment."

CNN's Clare Foran, Katherine Dillinger and Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

