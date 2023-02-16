Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee filed paperwork Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission to run for US Senate in California, setting up her entrance into a primary that's shaping up to be competitive and crowded.

Lee hasn't made an official announcement yet, and a spokeswoman told The Associated Press that Lee "is filing preparatory paperwork and her announcement will come before the end of the month." Her filing comes one day after longtime Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that she would not be seeking reelection next year.

