The merchandise stand at the Democratic National Committee meeting where Joe Biden delivered his reelection soft launch this weekend had three tote bag options, two T-shirts, two sweatshirts and a donkey baseball cap, but nothing with any reference to the president himself.

There were no vendors selling unofficial Biden gear on fold-up tables in the Philadelphia streets outside. Only one leftover from the 2020 campaign was spotted: the navy blue Biden-Harris jacket that Cedric Richmond, the former congressman and White House adviser, was wearing as he arrived in the cold.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.