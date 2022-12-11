Buoyed by the steep drop in child poverty last year, a group of Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates are pushing hard to restore at least part of the enhanced child tax credit that stabilized many families' finances in 2021.

Though its prospects are slim, the coalition's priority is making the credit more refundable so more of the lowest-income families can qualify, as they did last year thanks to the Democrats' $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan's temporary expansion of the credit. Nearly 19 million kids won't receive the full $2,000 benefit this year because their parents earn too little, according to a Tax Policy Center estimate.

