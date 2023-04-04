Democratic Illinois congressman announces daughter's death

Democratic Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, seen here in Chicago on February 21, announced the death of his daughter on April 4.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images/File

Democratic Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García of Illinois announced on Tuesday the death of his daughter.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28," García said in a statement released by his office. "Our family is completely heartbroken."

