Democratic Illinois congressman announces daughter's death

Democratic Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, seen here in Chicago on February 21, announced the death of his daughter on April 4. Scott Olson/Getty Images/File

Democratic Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García of Illinois announced on Tuesday the death of his daughter.

"Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28," García said in a statement released by his office. "Our family is completely heartbroken."

The congressman went on to say, "Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her."

García said that he and his family are asking for privacy and welcome "thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
