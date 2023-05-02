Members of Congress are facing renewed scrutiny after a new disclosure report filed by Florida Democrat Lois Frankel revealed that she dumped First Republic Bank stock prior to its collapse and purchased JPMorgan stock before JPMorgan purchased First Republic.

According to a financial disclosure report filed on April 28, Frankel sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Republic stock on March 16 and then bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in JPMorgan stock on March 22.

