wire Democratic congressman's staff attacked by man with baseball bat By Kristin Wilson, CNN May 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Rep. Gerry Connolly, here in 2022, said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/FILE Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said two staffers were injured Monday by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax."An individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said.Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the man was arrested.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
