Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday admitted that he is "profoundly troubled" by the discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home but pushed back on any comparisons between the president and former President Donald Trump in regard to the handling of sensitive materials.

"Any time there are classified documents outside of a secure space, I am profoundly troubled, whether that space is owned by a Republican president or a Democratic president," the Connecticut Democrat told "CNN This Morning," adding that GOP members have behaved "in a radically different manner now that Biden has apparently done what Trump did, in retaining classified documents."

