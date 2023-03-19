Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly acknowledged there are "risks involved" in the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump by the Manhattan district attorney while reiterating that "nobody in our nation is or should be above the law."

"I would hope that if they brought charges that they have a strong case, because this is, as you said, it's unprecedented. And, you know, there's certainly, you know, risks involved here," Kelly said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

