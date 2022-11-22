Hobbs told "CNN This Morning" that her state bore "the brunt of decades of inaction from both parties in Washington."
"We need real action on immigration reform. We need real border security," Hobbs said before criticizing her predecessor, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who in August directed crews to start stacking shipping containers along portions of the border, of "political stunts at the expense of taxpayer dollars."
Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state, said discussing her border plan with President Joe Biden is one of the issues at the top of her agenda. "I've said this, I don't think they are doing enough. I would love to have them visit and see firsthand the kind of support and relief that folks in these communities need from the federal government," Hobbs said.
The governor-elect, who won her race by about 17,000 votes over Trump-backed Kari Lake, also addressed her former opponent who has repeated false claims related to the election.
"This kind of political rhetoric, these false accusations, they need to stop. Because many people across the state of Arizona and across the country are being misled by these so-called political leaders. And their rhetoric is dangerous and it's leading to threats and violence and it needs to stop," Hobbs told CNN.
