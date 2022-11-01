A Michigan Democratic congresswoman who has been endorsed by GOP Rep. Liz Cheney emphasized on Tuesday how a shared concern for a functioning democracy can unite Democrats and Republicans despite policy disagreements.

In an interview on "CNN This Morning," Rep. Elissa Slotkin said of Cheney, who is set to campaign for the Democrat in Michigan later Tuesday, "while we disagree -- and I look forward to debating her in the future on issues of policy -- on democracy, we are in vehement agreement."

