Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn't want help from his own national party, telling "CNN This Morning" that he doesn't "really want them at this point."

"You know, the national Democratic Party has never been really good at strategic political decisions. So you know, it is not a surprise here, and thank God that I have enough experience that I've built this campaign not needing them and we really don't want them at this point. We're gonna do this thing with all the grassroots people we have here," said Ryan, who is pitted against J.D. Vance, a Donald Trump ally, in a tight race.

