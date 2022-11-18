Democratic Rep. Katie Porter will win reelection in California's 47th Congressional District, CNN projects, after facing a tougher-than-expected race against Republican Scott Baugh.

Porter's victory in the coastal Orange County district gives Democrats another House seat the next session -- as of Friday morning, they had won 212 seats. But that won't change CNN's projection that Republicans will control the chamber in January. Five House races that could affect the partisan makeup of the chamber next year remain uncalled by CNN as of Friday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.