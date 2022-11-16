Rep. Karen Bass overcame more than $104 million in spending by her rival Rick Caruso to win the Los Angeles mayor's race, making history as the city's first female mayor, CNN projects.

The Los Angeles congresswoman was able to put together a strong coalition of Black voters in South Los Angeles and White progressives on the city's west side.

