Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs on Wednesday continued to defend her decision to not debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, despite polls showing a close race and criticism from some Democratic allies.

"You know, not only is Kari Lake -- has she centered her entire platform around this election denialism, I didn't want to give her a bigger stage to do that," Hobbs, a Democrat, told "CNN This Morning." "She has shown that she's not interested in any kind of substantive conversation, she's only interested in creating a spectacle."

