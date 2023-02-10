When Brazil's new president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, meets President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, the two hope to reset relations after an era defined by right-wing populists and threats to democracy in both nations.

The talks, expected to center around efforts to combat climate change and tackle anti-democratic extremism, come roughly a month after protesters aligned with far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government institutions in Brasilia following Bolsonaro's election loss.

