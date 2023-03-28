Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin argued against criticisms from Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday and implored him to support the department's officer nominations, which Tuberville has vowed to block until Austin reverses his stance on policies supporting service members seeking abortions.

"Not approving the recommendation for promotions actually creates a ripple effect through the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

