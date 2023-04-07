The Defense Department is urgently working with lawmakers in hopes of resolving a hold on critical military nominations, including for some of the most senior ranking officers, as concerns inside the Pentagon grow about the potential impact on national security, defense officials told CNN.

Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has single-handedly blocked the nominations to protest new Pentagon policies ensuring service members have access to reproductive health care following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. Tuberville first threatened to put a hold on DOD nominees in December, and followed through in March.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

