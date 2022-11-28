Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent four letters to top Democratic leaders asking them to pass a full-year government funding bill, writing in each letter that if they don't it will "result in significant harm to our people and our programs and would cause harm to our national security and our competitiveness."

Austin's request comes as government funding is set to run out December 16, but lawmakers are hoping they can extend the stop-gap resolution for longer. The date the stop-gap measure will run until will need to be worked out between Democrats and Republicans.

CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

