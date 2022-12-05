Defense bill likely to include end to military vaccine mandate, source says

A bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military vaccine mandate.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change.

The annual defense authorization bill is expected to be unveiled as soon as Monday and will likely be approved by Congress within the next two weeks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.