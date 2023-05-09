Two new analyses are backing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's forecast that the nation could default on its debt -- and unleash economic chaos -- as soon as early June if Congress doesn't act.

The projections, which are roughly in line with those issued last week by Yellen and the Congressional Budget Office, add to the pressure on House Republicans and President Joe Biden, who may have only a few weeks to hammer out their vast differences over addressing the debt ceiling. Biden is meeting with congressional leaders Tuesday to work on a deal, the first movement in months.

