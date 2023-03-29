Attorneys for Credit Suisse met with senior Justice Department officials Wednesday as turmoil in the banking industry throws new complications into efforts to resolve allegations that the bank continued to help wealthy clients evade taxes in violation of a years-old plea deal with the US, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

The meeting comes at a precarious time as Credit Suisse is being acquired by Switzerland's largest bank UBS as part of an emergency rescue intended to stave off a global banking crisis. Credit Suisse's fall now threatens to complicate ongoing discussions for a new settlement that, before the Swiss government-engineered rescue, was estimated could reach over $1 billion, people briefed on the matter said.

