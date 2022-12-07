The cost of Covid-19 vaccines could quadruple if the federal government stops buying them in bulk, according to an analysis released Wednesday.

The federal government has spent more than $30 billion so far on Covid-19 vaccines to promote their development and ensure that people can access them without charge, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation report. But the Biden administration has said it cannot afford to continue doing so unless Congress provides it with more funds. It has started to prepare for the transition of the vaccines to the commercial market.

