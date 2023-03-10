A federal judge on Friday rejected a Justice Department bid to push back against alleged "judge-shopping" in a case brought by Texas and other Republican states against a Biden administration immigration policy.

US District Judge Drew Tipton denied a request from the DOJ that he transfer the lawsuit to a court other than his own.

