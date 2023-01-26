A California court on Wednesday ruled that the San Francisco district attorney's office must make public the 911 audio calls, police body camera footage and home surveillance video recorded the night of the attack at the Pelosis' San Francisco home last year. Audio from police interviews with David DePape, the alleged attacker, must also be made public, the court ruled.

The decision came following a motion by a coalition of news organizations, including CNN, seeking the release of the material.

