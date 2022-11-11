Counting continues in Boebert's district as changed map has made her reelection bid more difficult

Ballots are still being counted in Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado district, where she is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch (left).

 David Zalubowski/AP/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Ballots are still being counted in Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's Colorado district, where she is in a tight race against Democrat Adam Frisch.

CNN has not made a projection in the race yet, but Boebert was ahead of Frisch by 1,122 votes as of 9 a.m. ET Friday.

CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.