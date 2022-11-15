Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whose recent reelection denied Republicans the chance to control the Senate, said Democrats cannot take any community for granted moving forward.

"We can't take any community for granted, and we have to not only constantly outreach, but we have to follow up and we have to engage and talk to them and listen to the issues that matter to them," Cortez Masto, the first Latina senator, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on "CNN This Morning," when asked about the role of Latino voters in her successful bid for reelection.

CNN's Maeve Reston contributed to this report.

