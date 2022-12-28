Convicted member of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison

Barry Croft Jr. was part of a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday.

 Kent County Jail/AP

A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to nearly 20 years in prison Wednesday.

Barry Croft Jr. was part of a plan to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020 and practiced detonating explosives in preparation, prosecutors have said.

