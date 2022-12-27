wire Convicted leader of plot to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in federal prison By Lauren del Valle, CNN Dec 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Michigan federal judge sentenced a man convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to 16 years in prison Tuesday.Prosecutors said that Adam Fox was the leader of a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor from her summer home in 2020.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government City turns to outside firms to make up for staff shortages +2 Public Safety Fire department to provide its members with new skills through training in 2023 Education Marijuana rules still in place at local universities Local News St. Joseph radio show aims to help kids in Ukraine More Local News → 0:46 A cold start, but we'll warm above freezing! 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:43 National Video Good Samaritan: Great Falls Secret Santa and Businesses paying it forward 1:01 National Video Nutrisystem Hearty Inspirations Meals Contain Up to 30g of Protein and Have Been Shown in a Clinical Study to Control Hunger and Keep You Full for Up to Five Hours 2:13 National Video Integrity Donates More Than 16,000 New Toys and Stuffed Animals to Children’s Hospitals Across the Nation
