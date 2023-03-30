A Virginia man convicted of providing support to ISIS in 2015 was sentenced Thursday to serve an additional year in prison for breaking his release conditions after meeting multiple times with John Walker Lindh, the so-called "American Taliban" and sharing ISIS propaganda online in encrypted chats.

In 2015, Ali Shukri Amin pleaded guilty to providing support to ISIS -- posting articles on how ISIS members could avoid detection in online communications and sharing instructions on how the terrorist group could use cryptocurrency for fundraising efforts, according to the plea agreement.

