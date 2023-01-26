Ali Shukri Amin, a Virginia man who pleaded guilty in 2015 to providing support to ISIS, is accused of violating his release conditions after allegedly meeting multiple times with John Walker Lindh, the so-called "American Taliban" who served 17 years in prison for supplying services to the group.

According to court documents, the FBI photographed Amin having several conversations with Lindh in 2021, a violation of Amin's release condition that he not communicate with any known extremists.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.