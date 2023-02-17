The Supreme Court may decide as soon as Friday whether to tackle a new case that could further constrain the power of US regulators to delve into American businesses and individual lives.

In recent rulings, this conservative-dominated high court has been diminishing regulatory control for consumer protection, public health and the environment. The justices' opinions have revealed major separation-of-powers concerns, along with a particular disdain for the countless pages of rules government imposes and a disregard for agency expertise, whether involving health services, workplace safety or consumer affairs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.