In a stern rebuke of former Vice President Mike Pence, the conservative former judge who advised Pence on how to handle the January 6, 2021, election certification vote is now warning of both the legal and political consequences of Pence's plan to fight the grand jury subpoena by special counsel Jack Smith.

"We can expect the federal courts to make short shrift of this 'Hail Mary' claim and Mr. Pence doesn't have a chance in the world of winning his case in any federal court and avoiding testifying before the grand jury," former Judge J. Michael Luttig says in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Friday.

