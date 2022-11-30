A judge in Ohio has ordered conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman to spend 500 hours registering low and middle-income voters in the Washington, DC, area as punishment for carrying out a voter suppression campaign during the 2020 election.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula sentenced Wohl and Burkman to two years of probation, fined them $2,500 apiece and ordered them to wear GPS ankle monitors for the first six months of their probation, with a requirement that they be confined to their home each day from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to a court official. The voter registration requirement must be completed by June 2024, the official said.

CNN's Brian Fung and Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

