The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus is throwing its support behind Julie Su, the deputy Labor secretary, to replace Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who is soon departing the Biden administration -- a significant public display of support for an Asian American to join President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

"We remain troubled that the Administration has no Secretary-level AANHPI official serving in the Cabinet, the first time we have not had representation at this level since 2000," CAPAC said in a statement shared with CNN. "President Biden has the opportunity to better realize the 'most diverse Cabinet in history' with the elevation of Deputy Secretary Su. CAPAC urges him to seize that opportunity by nominating Julie Su as our next Secretary of Labor."

