An independent federal agency is calling on Congress to help prevent college students from taking on an unaffordable amount of student debt.

Congress should require colleges to give students an accurate price for the cost of attendance, the Government Accountability Office said in a recent report that found that most colleges fail to provide all the financial information students need.

