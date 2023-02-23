Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Thursday laid out the Biden administration's ambitious vision for the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act over the next decade.

The act was signed into law by President Joe Biden last summer and will allow the government to invest more than $200 billion over the next five years in a bid to help the United States regain a leading position in manufacturing semiconductor chips -- a crucial component used in everything from cars to phones to health care devices to defense capabilities. The law is aimed at countering China's growing economic influence, lowering the cost of goods, making the US less reliant on foreign manufacturing and mitigating supply chain disruptions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.