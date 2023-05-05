House Oversight Chairman James Comer is once again taking aim at President Joe Biden's retention of classified documents, demanding a transcribed interview and documents from former White House Counsel Dana Remus, the committee announced Friday.

"The Committee has learned that you were a central figure in the early stages of coordinating the packing and moving of boxes that were later found to contain classified materials," Comer wrote in a letter to Remus. "The President's haphazard handling of classified materials raises many additional questions about the repercussions of these actions, including possible threats to national security."

