Tina Peters -- the former clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, and the state's most prominent 2020 election denier -- was sentenced by a judge Monday to home detention and community service after she was found guilty last month of obstructing a government operation.

Peters was sentenced to four months of home detention with an ankle monitor and will be required to complete 120 hours of community service within one year. She was also ordered to pay a $750 fine.

