Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed four bills into law Friday that raise the age requirement for gun possession and establish a minimum waiting period for gun deliveries, among other measures.

"Today we are taking some important steps to help make Colorado one of the ten safest states, and building upon the ongoing work to make Colorado communities safer," Polis said in a statement, adding that the laws "improve public safety and reduce gun violence."

