Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's former attorney, has handed over his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors, he told "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday.

Cohen met last month with the Manhattan district attorney's office as prosecutors are zeroing in on the Trump Organization's involvement in hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

