CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

CNN will host a town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence, seen here at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16.

The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.

