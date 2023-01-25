More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

The poll finds broad approval across party lines for the appointment, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 80% of Democrats saying they approve of it.

