Americans' views of the economy are the best they've been in more than a year, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS -- but they're still pretty bad, with 7 in 10 saying it's in poor shape. Closer to home, 50% say their own financial situation is worse than it was a year ago.

About 3 in 10 Americans, 29%, call the country's economic conditions good. That's up from 22% in CNN's polling last fall but well below the 54% majority who said the same in April 2021. Compared with last fall, the share now saying the economy is good has risen 15 points among Democrats and 10 points among independents, with little change among Republicans.

CNN's Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this report.

