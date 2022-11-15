The US has intelligence that Russia may have delayed announcing its withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson in part to avoid giving the Biden administration a political win ahead of the midterm elections, according to four people familiar with the intelligence.

Senior Russian officials discussed the US midterms as a factor during deliberations about the withdrawal announcement, one person familiar with the intelligence said. Waiting until after the US election was always a "pre-planned condition" of Russia's withdrawal from Kherson, a second person familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

CNN's Sean Lyngaas contributed reporting

