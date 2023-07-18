(CNN) — Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an exclusive interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday, brushed aside concerns about the state of his presidential campaign, continued to downplay the conflict in Ukraine and steered clear of supporting national abortion restrictions similar to the six-week ban he signed in Florida.

In the interview, recorded shortly after Donald Trump announced on social media he was the target of an investigation into the January 6, 2021, insurrection, DeSantis remained upbeat about his chance of defeating the former president even as his campaign cuts staff and attempts a restart amid stalled polling and mounting expenses.

