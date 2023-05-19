(CNN) — President Joe Biden supported a decision to make South Carolina, not New Hampshire, the first Democratic presidential primary state in 2024 so as to avoid “embarrassment” in a state where the demographic makeup is less favorable to Democrats, Rep. Jim Clyburn told CNN’s Chris Wallace.

Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee approved a proposal backed by Biden to move up South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan in the 2024 Democratic calendar, breaking with decades of tradition of Iowa and New Hampshire as the first two states to hold nominating contests.

