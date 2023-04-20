Closing arguments conclude in conspiracy trial against former Fugees member

Pras Michel arrives at US District Court on April 3 in Washington, DC.

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/FILE

The case against former Fugees rapper Pras Michel, accused of playing a central role in a geopolitical conspiracy spanning two US presidencies, will be in the hands of the jury Monday morning.

In prosecutors' closing arguments, which concluded late Thursday afternoon, they laid out their case of how Michel allegedly took more than $100 million from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low to gain political influence for Low in the Obama and Trump administrations. Defense attorneys argued Michel was simply helping people make connections and never willfully or deliberately broke the law.

